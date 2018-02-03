SYN 90.7
Get Cereal Saturday Playlist – 3 February 2018
Playlist
- Boyfriend (Repeat) - Confidence Man
- Hold Me Close - Nick de la Hoyde
- The Comedown - Ocean Alley
- Use Somebody - Kings of Leon
- Shimmer - Fuel
- Wildfire - SBTRKT and Little Dragon
- Papercuts (ft. Vera Blue) - Illy
- Loving is Easy - Rex Orange County
- You've Got The Love - Florence + The Machine
- High - Peking Duk & Nicole Millar
- Spinning Around - Kylie Minogue
- Love's on Top - Daithi ft. Sinead White
- What You Need - BAYNK
- Paper Doll - John Mayer
- Love Like This - Faith Evans
- Rewrite - Paul Simon
- That Don't Impress Me Much - Shania Twain
- Learnalilgivinandlovin - Gotye
