SYN 90.7

Get Cereal Saturday Playlist – 3 February 2018

  1. Boyfriend (Repeat) - Confidence Man
  2. Hold Me Close - Nick de la Hoyde
  3. The Comedown - Ocean Alley
  4. Use Somebody - Kings of Leon
  5. Shimmer - Fuel
  6. Wildfire - SBTRKT and Little Dragon
  7. Papercuts (ft. Vera Blue) - Illy
  8. Loving is Easy - Rex Orange County
  9. You've Got The Love - Florence + The Machine
  10. High - Peking Duk & Nicole Millar
  11. Spinning Around - Kylie Minogue
  12. Love's on Top - Daithi ft. Sinead White
  13. What You Need - BAYNK
  14. Paper Doll - John Mayer
  15. Love Like This - Faith Evans
  16. Rewrite - Paul Simon
  17. That Don't Impress Me Much - Shania Twain
  18. Learnalilgivinandlovin - Gotye
juliag

February 3rd 2018
