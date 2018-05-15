get cereal logo syn media fm radio melbourne

Get Cereal Saturdays – 12th May 2018

1. Celebrity themed restaurants. (1:36) 2. Get on the Couch. (6:54) 3. Weird Melbourne events. (11:00) 4. Met gala. (16:13) 5. Sports For Dummies: Cricket. (21:54) 6. Good daughter, bad daughter. (25:25) 7. Crazy News of the Week. (30:17) 8. Get Inspired. (33:51) 9. Who do you pick? (38:09) 10. Virtual influencers. (42:12) 11. Crocodile Dundee stitch up. (46:10) 12. How To Adult: Tie a tie. (49:25) 13. Happy 15th Birthday LinkedIn. (53:54)

juliag

May 15th 2018
