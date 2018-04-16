get cereal logo syn media fm radio melbourne

Get Cereal Saturdays – 14th April 2018

1. Get Inspired. (1:45) 2. An ode to scooters. (6:24) 3. Is Sam a Disney Princess? (10:31) 4. Newspaper conspiracy theories. (14:59) 5. Get on the Couch. (19:44) 6. The Confessional. (24:15) 7. Crazy News of the Week. (27:43) 8. Sam’s Bumble update. (31:00) 9. Can Jules write your Bumble bio? (34:50) 10. Garden brows. (38:35) 11. Man tries to kill cockroaches, blows up house. (42:20) 12. Dogs Do The Darndest Things. (46:19) 13. Comedy Festival. (51:06)

juliag

April 16th 2018
