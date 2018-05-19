SYN 90.7
Get Cereal Saturdays – 19th May 2018
The Royal Wedding, the Yanny vs Laurel saga…so much went down on Get Cereal Saturdays this week with Sam & Jules! Sam wants to know if she can get paid to drink tea, Julia asks when did you celebrate coming last, and the girls discover that they’re not the only Sam & Jules duo out there. Plus, they chat all things music with Connor from BUGS and Parvyn from the Stonnington Jazz Festival.
More by Get Cereal
Get Cereal Saturdays – 12th May 2018
1. Celebrity themed restaurants. (1:36) 2. Get on the Couch. (6:54) 3. Weird Melbourne events. (11:00) 4. Met gala. (16:13) 5. Sports For Dummies: Cricket. (21:54) 6. […]
Jenny Mikakos MP Interview
Brent and Kelly spoke with Jenny Mikakos MP, Minister for Families and Children, Minister for Early Childhood Education and Minister for Youth […]
Get Cereal Saturdays – 5th May 2018
1. Eyeliner survives car crash. (1:20) 2. Get on the Couch. (4:07) 3. Facebook Dating. (8:20) 4. Excessive luxury. (12:35) 5. Sports […]