Get Cereal Saturdays – 19th May 2018

The Royal Wedding, the Yanny vs Laurel saga…so much went down on Get Cereal Saturdays this week with Sam & Jules! Sam wants to know if she can get paid to drink tea, Julia asks when did you celebrate coming last, and the girls discover that they’re not the only Sam & Jules duo out there. Plus, they chat all things music with Connor from BUGS and Parvyn from the Stonnington Jazz Festival.

 

May 19th 2018
