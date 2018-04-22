Get Cereal Saturdays – 21st April 2018

1. My Password Journal. (1:25) 2. Fast food at a wedding. (5:22) 3. Why are people following Jules on Quora? (9:17) 4. Get on the Couch. (13:22) 5. Avocado festival. (17:44) 6. What type of kid were you at school? (22:18) 7. Crazy News of the Week. (26:12) 8. Get Inspired. (29:20) 9. Worst excuse for an assignment extension. (34:01) 10. Texting the wrong person. (37:41) 11. Sports For Dummies. (41:55) 12. Childhood food regrets. (45:55) 13. How To Adult. (50:04) 14. Monash University possum. (53:35)