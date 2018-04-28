SYN 90.7
Get Cereal Saturdays – 28th April 2018
1. Best biscuits. (1:14) 2. Boy steals credit card, goes to Bali. (5:42) 3. Emails from a ghost. (10:58) 4. Get on the Couch. (14:16) 5. Accidental Myki hoarder. (18:13) 6. Dog hair problems. (21:41) 7. Get Inspired. (25:51) 8. Bad magician. (30:15) 9. Banning PJs at the movies. (33:50) 10. Single at First Swipe. (37:50) 11. How To Adult: Cutting onions without crying. (42:39)
More by Get Cereal
Get Cereal Saturdays – 21st April 2018
1. My Password Journal. (1:25) 2. Fast food at a wedding. (5:22) 3. Why are people following Jules on Quora? (9:17) 4. Get […]
Get Cereal Mondays Playlist 16.4.18
Get the party Started – Pink Jump the Gun – Hockey Dad Piece of my heart- big brother and the holding company […]
Get Cereal Saturdays – 14th April 2018
1. Get Inspired. (1:45) 2. An ode to scooters. (6:24) 3. Is Sam a Disney Princess? (10:31) 4. Newspaper conspiracy theories. (14:59) 5. Get on […]