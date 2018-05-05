SYN 90.7
Get Cereal Saturdays – 5th May 2018
1. Eyeliner survives car crash. (1:20) 2. Get on the Couch. (4:07) 3. Facebook Dating. (8:20) 4. Excessive luxury. (12:35) 5. Sports For Dummies. (17:18) 6. Frozen yoghurt in PJs. (20:50) 7. Crazy News of the Week. (24:40) 8. Get Inspired. (27:12) 9. Unbelievable customer service. (31:39) 10. Facebook tests. (35:50) 11. Single at First Swipe. (40:48) 12. Sam’s technologically challenged. (46:04) 13. How To Adult. (50:13) 14. Red Rooster shutting down. (53:52)
