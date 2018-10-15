get cereal logo syn media fm radio melbourne

Get Cereal Season 4 episode 2 (15/10/2018)

Get Cereal. Monday Crew: Jacinta, Kate, Eldrain and Jitan.

This Morning the Monday Crew talked about and maybe even opened up about on topics and segments such as Be Bold and be fee day, National Dessert Day, World standards Day,weirdest food parings, is selfie drones necessary, Jacintas 60 second lessons, Tattoo stories, White night in Geelong on Saturday , Favorite place in Melbourne and why?, Emu Eggs, Most random facts I’ve ever read, 80 year old farm doorstep is a meteorite, this or that , and Jacinta interviews Kate.  

Full Morning Playlist is below:

 

 

Playlist

  1. Pretty Little Fears - 6lack Feat J.Cole
  2. Fast Forward - You Me At Six
  3. Hey! Get out of my way - The Cardigans
  4. Salt eyes - Middle Kids
  5. Show off - Triple one
  6. Feel the way I do - The Jungle Giants
  7. Kila - The Cat Empire
  8. Strangers - Tia Gostelow, Lanks
  9. Yours - Azura
  10. The Honey - Grace
  11. I'm Safe - HAWA
  12. Jackie - Eliza & The delusionals
  13. Come on then - Lily Allen
  14. Just the way I am - Emma Louise
  15. Spiritus - Lisa Mitchell
  16. Star Light - Safia
  17. Calypso - Spiderbait
  18. Own it - Ella Mai
  19. Lips - Marian Hill
  20. Arch Nemesis - Elko Fields
  21. Let's get it started -spike mix - The Black eyed peas
  22. Homesick - Split Feed
  23. Talk - M.I.A
  24. Clarity - Polish Club-oddkidout remix
  25. Colorblind - Karma Fields,Tove Lo, Oddkidout
  26. Old Fashioned - Leah Flanagan
  27. Forest Green - Kyson

October 15th 2018
