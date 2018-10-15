SYN 90.7
Get Cereal Season 4 episode 2 (15/10/2018)
Get Cereal. Monday Crew: Jacinta, Kate, Eldrain and Jitan.
This Morning the Monday Crew talked about and maybe even opened up about on topics and segments such as Be Bold and be fee day, National Dessert Day, World standards Day,weirdest food parings, is selfie drones necessary, Jacintas 60 second lessons, Tattoo stories, White night in Geelong on Saturday , Favorite place in Melbourne and why?, Emu Eggs, Most random facts I’ve ever read, 80 year old farm doorstep is a meteorite, this or that , and Jacinta interviews Kate.
Full Morning Playlist is below:
Playlist
- Pretty Little Fears - 6lack Feat J.Cole
- Fast Forward - You Me At Six
- Hey! Get out of my way - The Cardigans
- Salt eyes - Middle Kids
- Show off - Triple one
- Feel the way I do - The Jungle Giants
- Kila - The Cat Empire
- Strangers - Tia Gostelow, Lanks
- Yours - Azura
- The Honey - Grace
- I'm Safe - HAWA
- Jackie - Eliza & The delusionals
- Come on then - Lily Allen
- Just the way I am - Emma Louise
- Spiritus - Lisa Mitchell
- Star Light - Safia
- Calypso - Spiderbait
- Own it - Ella Mai
- Lips - Marian Hill
- Arch Nemesis - Elko Fields
- Let's get it started -spike mix - The Black eyed peas
- Homesick - Split Feed
- Talk - M.I.A
- Clarity - Polish Club-oddkidout remix
- Colorblind - Karma Fields,Tove Lo, Oddkidout
- Old Fashioned - Leah Flanagan
- Forest Green - Kyson
Jitan Chander
October 15th 2018Read more by Jitan Chander
Category: General, Playlist, Programs
Topics: Music
Tags: #Get Cereal #Get Cereal Mondays
