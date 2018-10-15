Get Cereal Season 4 episode 2 (15/10/2018)

Get Cereal. Monday Crew: Jacinta, Kate, Eldrain and Jitan.

This Morning the Monday Crew talked about and maybe even opened up about on topics and segments such as Be Bold and be fee day, National Dessert Day, World standards Day,weirdest food parings, is selfie drones necessary, Jacintas 60 second lessons, Tattoo stories, White night in Geelong on Saturday , Favorite place in Melbourne and why?, Emu Eggs, Most random facts I’ve ever read, 80 year old farm doorstep is a meteorite, this or that , and Jacinta interviews Kate.





Full Morning Playlist is below: