SYN 90.7
Get Cereal Season 4 Episode 3 (22/10/2018)
Get Cereal. Monday Crew: Jacinta, Kate, Annabelle, Catherine and Jitan.
This Morning the Monday Crew talked about and maybe even opened up about on topics and segments such as Favorite Video Games, Dad Jokes, International stuttering awareness day, National coloring day, National nut day, Whats happening in the government at the moment,Cryptids are they real? and so much more.
Full Morning Playlist is below:
Playlist
- Clumsy Love - Thelma Plum
- Cosmic Perceptive - Mndsgn
- Jimmy Recard - Drapht
- My Hands - Running Touch
- Snow - Angus and Julia Stone
- Confidence - Ocean Alley
- Fire - Peking Duck
- The way she dances - N.E.R.D
- Phase me - LOSER
- Sweet Emotion - The Kooks
- Mo's Desert Clubhouse - WHARVES
- Blow that Smoke - Major Lazer , Trove Love
- Stuck Around - Bugs
- Scar - Missy Higgins
- Wave - Kaylah Truth, Negra Beats
- Roll (Burbank Funk - The Internet
- Sunset Dreaming (Djapana Remix) - Birdz
- Maybe - Dear Seattle
- Making Breakfast - Twin Peaks
Jitan Chander
Jitan Chander
October 22nd 2018
