Get Cereal Thursday 12 April
Playlist
- Story of the Universe - David S Jaggard
- Avant Gardener - Courtney Barnett
- Help - The Beatles
- I Should Be So Lucky - Kylie Minogue
- Miracle - Kimbra
- Can't Rely On You - Paloma Faith
- I Could Get Used To This - The Veronicas
- Clap Your Hands - Sia
- I Am Woman (Hear Me Roar) - Helen Reddy
- Graceland - Paul Simon
- Something In The Water - Brooke Fraser
- Daddy Lessons - Beyoncé feat the Dixie Chicks
- Show me where ya noms at - Hannah Hart
- I Love Paris - Ella Fitzgerald
- Fever - Kylie Minogue
- The Break-up Song - Gillian Cosgriff
- Big Yellow Taxi - Joni Mitchell
- Love Song - Sara Bareilles
- I Like You Better When You're Not Around - Kate Miller-Heidke
- Respect - Aretha Franklin
- How To Be A Heartbreaker - Marina and the Diamonds
- Hit Me With Your Best Shot - Pat Benatar
- Trouble In Paradise - The Like