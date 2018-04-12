Get Cereal Thursday 12 April

Playlist

  1. Story of the Universe - David S Jaggard
  2. Avant Gardener - Courtney Barnett
  3. Help - The Beatles
  4. I Should Be So Lucky - Kylie Minogue
  5. Miracle - Kimbra
  6. Can't Rely On You - Paloma Faith
  7. I Could Get Used To This - The Veronicas
  8. Clap Your Hands - Sia
  9. I Am Woman (Hear Me Roar) - Helen Reddy
  10. Graceland - Paul Simon
  11. Something In The Water - Brooke Fraser
  12. Daddy Lessons - Beyoncé feat the Dixie Chicks
  13. Show me where ya noms at - Hannah Hart
  14. I Love Paris - Ella Fitzgerald
  15. Fever - Kylie Minogue
  16. The Break-up Song - Gillian Cosgriff
  17. Big Yellow Taxi - Joni Mitchell
  18. Love Song - Sara Bareilles
  19. I Like You Better When You're Not Around - Kate Miller-Heidke
  20. Respect - Aretha Franklin
  21. How To Be A Heartbreaker - Marina and the Diamonds
  22. Hit Me With Your Best Shot - Pat Benatar
  23. Trouble In Paradise - The Like

