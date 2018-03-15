Get Cereal Thursday 15 March 2018 #breakfastinparis

  1. One Night In Paris - 10cc
  2. J'ai Deux Amours - Madeleine Peyroux
  3. Au cinéma - Lianne La Havas
  4. La Javanaise - Madeleine Peyroux
  5. Quelqu'un m'a dit - Carla Bruni
  6. S'Embrasser A La Plage - Charles Chemery
  7. Quand J'tai Perdu - Allison Adams Tucker
  8. Milord - Edith Piaf
  9. Three Mules - Al Stewart
  10. Je vole - Louane
  11. L'Homme Que J'Adore - Allison Adams Tucker
  12. I Love Paris - Ella Fitzgerald
  13. Maman - Louane
  14. Champs Elysées - ZAZ
  15. Dernière Danse - Indila
  16. La Vie En Rose - Madeleine Peyroux
  17. Formidable - Stromae
  18. The Ballad of John and Yoko - The Beatles
  19. Ça Plane Pour Moi - Plastic Bertrand
  20. Tourner Dans Le Vide - Indila
  21. Si t'étais là - Louane
  22. Voulez Vous - ABBA
  23. Tous Les Mêmes - Stromae

March 15th 2018
