Get Cereal Thursday 15 March 2018 #breakfastinparis
Playlist
- One Night In Paris - 10cc
- J'ai Deux Amours - Madeleine Peyroux
- Au cinéma - Lianne La Havas
- La Javanaise - Madeleine Peyroux
- Quelqu'un m'a dit - Carla Bruni
- S'Embrasser A La Plage - Charles Chemery
- Quand J'tai Perdu - Allison Adams Tucker
- Milord - Edith Piaf
- Three Mules - Al Stewart
- Je vole - Louane
- L'Homme Que J'Adore - Allison Adams Tucker
- I Love Paris - Ella Fitzgerald
- Maman - Louane
- Champs Elysées - ZAZ
- Dernière Danse - Indila
- La Vie En Rose - Madeleine Peyroux
- Formidable - Stromae
- The Ballad of John and Yoko - The Beatles
- Ça Plane Pour Moi - Plastic Bertrand
- Tourner Dans Le Vide - Indila
- Si t'étais là - Louane
- Voulez Vous - ABBA
- Tous Les Mêmes - Stromae