Get Cereal Thursday 22 March
Playlist
- Avant Gardener - Courtney Barnett
- Super Mario Galaxy - Gusty Garden Galaxy - London Philharmonic Orchestra
- Time Of The Season - The Zombies
- Woodstock - Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young
- Starman - David Bowie
- Words - Kate Miller-Heidke
- Money, Money, Money - ABBA
- Show me where ya noms at - Hannah Hart
- Can't Rely On You - Paloma Faith
- Lean on Me - GLEE
- Octopus's Garden - The Beatles
- Ducks Don't Need Satellites - Kate Miller-Heidke
- Caravan - Ella Fitzgerald
- Dead Fox - Courtney Barnett
- Smoke and Mirrors - Paloma Faith
- Popular - The Veronicas
- Under The Sea - Samuel E Wright, Howard Ashman
- Miracle - Kimbra
- Cloud9 - Baker Boy
- Clap Your Hands - Sia
- Idea (Barcelona) - Extract from Garden Lodge - Freddie Mercury