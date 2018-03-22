Get Cereal Thursday 22 March

Playlist

  1. Avant Gardener - Courtney Barnett
  2. Super Mario Galaxy - Gusty Garden Galaxy - London Philharmonic Orchestra
  3. Time Of The Season - The Zombies
  4. Woodstock - Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young
  5. Starman - David Bowie
  6. Words - Kate Miller-Heidke
  7. Money, Money, Money - ABBA
  8. Show me where ya noms at - Hannah Hart
  9. Can't Rely On You - Paloma Faith
  10. Lean on Me - GLEE
  11. Octopus's Garden - The Beatles
  12. Ducks Don't Need Satellites - Kate Miller-Heidke
  13. Caravan - Ella Fitzgerald
  14. Dead Fox - Courtney Barnett
  15. Smoke and Mirrors - Paloma Faith
  16. Popular - The Veronicas
  17. Under The Sea - Samuel E Wright, Howard Ashman
  18. Miracle - Kimbra
  19. Cloud9 - Baker Boy
  20. Clap Your Hands - Sia
  21. Idea (Barcelona) - Extract from Garden Lodge - Freddie Mercury

March 22nd 2018
Read more by Josh Cake
Category: ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Culture
Education
Environment
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport