Get Cereal Thursday 29 March

Playlist

  1. Them Heavy People - Kate Bush
  2. Story of the Universe - David Jaggard
  3. Tombstone Blues - Bob Dylan
  4. Every Breath You Take - The Police
  5. I Have Made Mistakes - The Oh Hello's
  6. Visions of Gideon - Sufjan Stevens
  7. Love Will Tear Us Apart - Joy Division
  8. Dreams - Kylie Minogue
  9. Victim of the Crime - Phoenix
  10. Girls - Marina and the Diamonds
  11. I Like You Better When You're Not Around - Kate Miller-Heidke
  12. I Could Write A Book - Ella Fitzgerald
  13. Money, Money, Money - ABBA
  14. Did You Miss Me (I'm A Veronica) - The Veronicas
  15. Words - Kate Miller-Heidke
  16. The Fool on the Hill - The Beatles
  17. I'm A Loser - The Beatles

March 29th 2018
Read more by Josh Cake
Category:
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Community
Culture
Education
Environment
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport