Get Cereal Thursday 29 March
Playlist
- Them Heavy People - Kate Bush
- Story of the Universe - David Jaggard
- Tombstone Blues - Bob Dylan
- Every Breath You Take - The Police
- I Have Made Mistakes - The Oh Hello's
- Visions of Gideon - Sufjan Stevens
- Love Will Tear Us Apart - Joy Division
- Dreams - Kylie Minogue
- Victim of the Crime - Phoenix
- Girls - Marina and the Diamonds
- I Like You Better When You're Not Around - Kate Miller-Heidke
- I Could Write A Book - Ella Fitzgerald
- Money, Money, Money - ABBA
- Did You Miss Me (I'm A Veronica) - The Veronicas
- Words - Kate Miller-Heidke
- The Fool on the Hill - The Beatles
- I'm A Loser - The Beatles