Get Cereal Thursday 5 April

Playlist

  1. Them Heavy People - Kate Bush
  2. The Pragmatist's Lament - David S Jaggard
  3. My Man's Got A Cold - Paul Kelly and Vika Bull
  4. There She Goes My Beautiful World - Nick Cave
  5. The Hard Road - Hilltop Hoods
  6. Take A Chance On Me - ABBA
  7. Love Sick - Bob Dylan
  8. The First Cut Is The Deepest - Cat Stevens
  9. Do Not Let Your Spirit Wane - Gang of Youths
  10. Help - The Beatles
  11. Story of the Universe - David S Jaggard
  12. Wings - Little Mix
  13. Dizzy Miss Lizzy - The Beatles
  14. Avant Gardener - Courtney Barnett
  15. Bad Case Of Loving You - Robert Palmer
  16. Fever - Kylie
  17. Can't Shake it - Kate Miller-Heidke

April 5th 2018
Read more by Josh Cake
