Get Cereal Thursday 5 April
Playlist
- Them Heavy People - Kate Bush
- The Pragmatist's Lament - David S Jaggard
- My Man's Got A Cold - Paul Kelly and Vika Bull
- There She Goes My Beautiful World - Nick Cave
- The Hard Road - Hilltop Hoods
- Take A Chance On Me - ABBA
- Love Sick - Bob Dylan
- The First Cut Is The Deepest - Cat Stevens
- Do Not Let Your Spirit Wane - Gang of Youths
- Help - The Beatles
- Story of the Universe - David S Jaggard
- Wings - Little Mix
- Dizzy Miss Lizzy - The Beatles
- Avant Gardener - Courtney Barnett
- Bad Case Of Loving You - Robert Palmer
- Fever - Kylie
- Can't Shake it - Kate Miller-Heidke