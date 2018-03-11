SYN 90.7
Get Cereal Thursday 8 March 2018
Playlist
- Stop Your Sobbing - The Pretenders
- Pickles from the Jar - Courtney Barnett
- Spotswood - The Orbweavers
- Them Heavy People - Kate Bush
- Hey Ya - Outkast
- Funny Anyway - Charlie Hilton
- Easy Living - Ella Fitzgerald and Joe Pass
- A World Of Our Own - The Seekers
- The Producer - Cable Ties
- Don't Sleep In The Subway - Petula Clark
- The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down - Joan Baez
- Big Yellow Taxi - Joni Mitchell
- Revolution - The Veronicas
- Clap Your Hands - Sia
- Can't Shake It - Kate Miller-Heidke
- Fever - Kylie Minogue
- Cherry Bomb - The Runaways
- Jolene - Dolly Parton
- Physical - Olivia Newton-John
- Wake Up Shake Up - Ruby Ray James
- How To Tame Lions - Megan Washington
- Scar - Missy Higgins
- King Of Anything - Sara Bareiles
