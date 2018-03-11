get cereal logo syn media fm radio melbourne

Get Cereal Thursday 8 March 2018

  1. Stop Your Sobbing - The Pretenders
  2. Pickles from the Jar - Courtney Barnett
  3. Spotswood - The Orbweavers
  4. Them Heavy People - Kate Bush
  5. Hey Ya - Outkast
  6. Funny Anyway - Charlie Hilton
  7. Easy Living - Ella Fitzgerald and Joe Pass
  8. A World Of Our Own - The Seekers
  9. The Producer - Cable Ties
  10. Don't Sleep In The Subway - Petula Clark
  11. The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down - Joan Baez
  12. Big Yellow Taxi - Joni Mitchell
  13. Revolution - The Veronicas
  14. Clap Your Hands - Sia
  15. Can't Shake It - Kate Miller-Heidke
  16. Fever - Kylie Minogue
  17. Cherry Bomb - The Runaways
  18. Jolene - Dolly Parton
  19. Physical - Olivia Newton-John
  20. Wake Up Shake Up - Ruby Ray James
  21. How To Tame Lions - Megan Washington
  22. Scar - Missy Higgins
  23. King Of Anything - Sara Bareiles

March 11th 2018
