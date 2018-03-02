SYN 90.7
Get Cereal Thursdays Playlist
This week Cake and Kelso discussed everything from the First day of autumn to whether ‘Intimacy needs a title.’
Playlist
- Bad Reputation - Joan Jett
- The Fool on the Hill - The Beatles
- Got Me A Beard - The Beards
- Fair Game - The Like
- Words - Kate Miller-Heidke
- The Winner takes it all - ABBA
- Crash your party - Qveen Herby
- Crazy on You - Heart
- Guilty - Marina
- Pictures - Sia
- You've Got To Hide Your Love Away - The Beatles
- Unstoppable - Foxy Shazam
- Avant Gardener - Courtney Barnett
- Death To My Hometown - Bruce Springsteen
- Love At First Sight - Kylie Minogue
- Thunder and Rain - Zoe Elliot
- Working Man's Blues - Bob Dylan
- I Like You Better When You're Not Around by - Kate Miller-Heidke
- Life is a Minestrone - 10ccWorld
