get cereal logo syn media fm radio melbourne

SYN 90.7

Get Cereal Thursdays Playlist

This week Cake and Kelso discussed everything from the First day of autumn to whether ‘Intimacy needs a title.’

 

Playlist

  1. Bad Reputation - Joan Jett
  2. The Fool on the Hill - The Beatles
  3. Got Me A Beard - The Beards
  4. Fair Game - The Like
  5. Words - Kate Miller-Heidke
  6. The Winner takes it all - ABBA
  7. Crash your party - Qveen Herby
  8. Crazy on You - Heart
  9. Guilty - Marina
  10. Pictures - Sia
  11. You've Got To Hide Your Love Away - The Beatles
  12. Unstoppable - Foxy Shazam
  13. Avant Gardener - Courtney Barnett
  14. Death To My Hometown - Bruce Springsteen
  15. Love At First Sight - Kylie Minogue
  16. Thunder and Rain - Zoe Elliot
  17. Working Man's Blues - Bob Dylan
  18. I Like You Better When You're Not Around by - Kate Miller-Heidke
  19. Life is a Minestrone - 10ccWorld

March 2nd 2018
Read more by Patrick Matthews
Category:
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by Get Cereal

get cereal logo syn media fm radio melbourne
Get Cereal

Get Cereal Saturday Playlist – 3 February 2018

get cereal logo syn media fm radio melbourne
Get Cereal

Get Cereal Monday taste tests food to save you $$$

When it comes to the grocery shop, does quality always trump price? For this week’s King of Stinge, Tal, Caleb & Stefan put their […]

0 Get Cereal Podcast General
get cereal logo syn media fm radio melbourne
Get Cereal

GC Thursday – Playlist 10.8.17

Here are the tunes that Thursday’s Get Cereal crew spun you. Ceres – Happy In Your Head Leon Bridges – Smooth Sailin’ […]

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Culture
Education
Environment
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport