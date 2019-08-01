Get Cereal Thursdays S03E03 Podcast
Thanks for giving your Bachelor rose to the Get Cereal Thursday team of James, Tricia and Brendan this morning! We talked everything reality TV, Brendan’s experience with food that is a little too close to off, the Fortnite World Cup, and caught up with James’ latest romantic adventures. Of course, it wouldn’t be Thursday without Clickbait Frenzy, Tricia on Sport, and Ridiculous Quiz.
Missed the show? Catch up on the podcast here: https://omny.fm/shows/get-cereal/get-cereal-thursdays-s03e03
It was also an honour to have a chat to Lance from legendary Melbourne band The Bamboos – if you missed the interview check it out here: https://omny.fm/shows/get-cereal/lance-interview
Enjoyed the sweet tunes? Revisit the playlist here: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/4dZWl0pyVn82jGH8tXwtap?si=5Xz3jJxAQ1eJqXVJUQZX5A