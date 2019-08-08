Get Cereal Thursdays S03E04 Podcast
How good was Get Cereal Thursdays with James, Tricia and Brendan today? How good? How good is Australia?
Missed the show? Get the podcast while it’s hot: https://omny.fm/shows/get-cereal/get-cereal-thursdays-s03-e04
We were stoked to catch up with the boys from Mylk about their new single ‘Not My Fault’, and to play our regular segment Clickbait Frenzy with them. Catch the interview here: https://omny.fm/shows/get-cereal/mylk-iv-and-clickbait
We were also blessed with an interview and incredible live performance from Elenore, which you can find here: https://omny.fm/shows/get-cereal/elenore-iv-and-performance
But wait, there’s more; we also talked James’ premature 21st birthday party, reforming bands, and of course had new installments of Tricia on Sport and Ridiculous Quiz
If you loved the tunes from today’s show have another listen here: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/1xrdHIxOslPvVeSFA8ZKiH
Be sure to tune in next Thursday 6-9 on SYN!
Songs:
How do you sleep? – SAM SMITH
She’s so High – Tal Bachman
Summer Girl – HAIM
Pretty Fly – The Offspring
Never Seen the Rain – Tones And I
The Nights – Avicii
Confidence – Ocean Alley
Throw your arms around me – Hunters & Collectors
Only Human – Jonas Brothers
Oscar Wilde – The Cat Empire
Exit Sign – Hilltop Hoods
Boyfriend – Ariana Grande ft Social House
Wildflowers – Trampled by Turtles
Waiting for Tomorrow – Martin Garrix ft Mike Shinoda
Sunbleached Girl – Shag Rock
Holy Grail – Hunters & Collectors
Bad Dream – The Jungle Giants
Landslide – Elenore
Fast Car – Tracy Chapman Online
Play The Game – Angie McMahon
Buzzcut Season – Lorde
How To Make Gravy – Paul Kelly
Not My Fault – Mylk
About You – G Flip
Love Lost – The Temper Trap
LOVE Somebody – FRENSHIP
Talk It Out – Matt Corby, Tash Sultana