Get Cereal Thursdays S03E05
Cricket kidnappings. Feeding cows seaweed. Pig Semen. There were no clipboards on Get Cereal Thursdays today, and unsurprisingly things got a little crazy with James, Tricia and Brendan. Missed the show? You missed out. Luckily there’s a handy thing called a podcast, grab it here: https://omny.fm/shows/get-cereal/get-cereal-thursdays-s03e05
We were lucky enough to catch up with Odyssey S about their new track ‘Even When We Let it Go’ (listen at https://omny.fm/shows/get-cereal/iv-odyssey-s) , and Hei Mary Productions about their amazing new feature film ‘Hang on to your Hanger-Ons’ (listen at https://omny.fm/shows/get-cereal/iv-hang-on-to-your-hangers-on). Of course, Ridiculous Quiz, Clickbait Frenzy, Tricia on Sport returned, while James’ ‘Rate it or Hate it’ made its first appearance.
If today’s tunes tickled your pickles, listen here: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/1vJm7VxiRfHxelfFfzZfc0?si=9R32CXZQTX-EXZr2Ergigg
Where the city meets the sea – The Getaway Plan
Elena – Chastity Belt
Killing Time – The Kite String Tangle
Stupid – G Flip
Clocks – Coldplay
Piece of your Heart – Meduza & Goodboys
Come On Eileen – Dexys and Dexys Midnight Runners
Our room – imbi the girl
Better in Blak – Thelma Plum
Chemicals – Dean Lewis
Choir – Guy Sebastian
‘Waves’ by Aila Fei
Do it like you – Crooked Colours
Conventional Ride – Marika Hackman
Summer Days – Martin Garrix, Macklemore, Fall Out Boy
These Days – Powderfinger
Awakening – Auroa
Even When We Let It Go – Odyssey S
Tucker’s Daughter – Ian Moss
How Long – Bag Raiders, Panama
High & dry – mxmtoon
I Belong Here – Set Mo, Woodes
Shaking My Hips – Eliot
Money – Lime Cordiale
Fall Apart – Emma Louise
Limit of Love – Boy & Bear
Brendan Bachmann
August 15th 2019Read more by Brendan Bachmann
Category: Audio
Tags: #getcereal, #getcerealthursday
