Get Cereal Thursdays S03E06 – Podcast out now!
With our producer and newsreader Dani sadly gone to a better place (Brisbane – yes we’re jealous) Get Cereal Thursdays with James, Tricia and Brendan got more than a little loose today. Hit up the podcast for an epic family feud showdown in Ridiculous Quiz, the return of James’ Hate it or Rate it and Tricia on Sport, and find out whether the team think you should split the bill on a date. Go on, do it, we dare ya: https://omny.fm/shows/get-cereal/get-cereal-thursdays-s03e06
Did you enjoy today’s playlist as much as we did? Give your ears a sweet sweet treat and have a listen here: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/0I4S5PD1LvrHPi24VZiPB7?si=sAeQSqkeRNK2OGnlbDU2qQ
It’s You – Ali Gatie
She. – Jamilla
My Heart Will Go On – Céline Dion
Restless – Allday
Easier – Mansionair
Dancing in the Moonlight – Toploader
Then What Illy
What’s a Girl KAINA
Shadow (feat. IRO) – Macklemore
Hold On, We’re Going Home – Drake
Don’t Look Back in Anger – Oasis
Falling Asleep at the Wheel – The Rubens
A Sky Full of Stars – Coldplay
Everytime We Touch – Cascada
No Second Prize – Jimmy Barnes – Official
The Greatest Mistakes – Birds of Tokyo
Never Seen the Rain – Tones And I
Waiting for the End – Linkin Park
Somebody To Love – Queen
Adore – Amy Shark
Take Me Over Peking Duk
We Are The People Empire of the Sun
Big Yellow Taxi Counting Crows
Somewhere Only We Know Keane
All The Pretty Girls Vera Blue
One Thing Right marshmello
Dazed & Confused Ruel