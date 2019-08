Get Cereal Thursdays S03E06 – Podcast out now!

With our producer and newsreader Dani sadly gone to a better place (Brisbane – yes we’re jealous) Get Cereal Thursdays with James, Tricia and Brendan got more than a little loose today. Hit up the podcast for an epic family feud showdown in Ridiculous Quiz, the return of James’ Hate it or Rate it and Tricia on Sport, and find out whether the team think you should split the bill on a date. Go on, do it, we dare ya: https://omny.fm/shows/get-cereal/get-cereal-thursdays-s03e06