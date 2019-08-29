Get Cereal Thursdays S03E07 – Podcast out now!

Yeah nah yeah… it was a rather alarming morning on Get Cereal Thursdays with James Tricia and Brendan today. Some people forgot to set their alarms, while a fire alarm went off when it shouldn’t have… mid-interview! Miss the madness? Wrap your ears around the podcast: https://omny.fm/shows/get-cereal/get-cereal-thursdays-s03e07

Two amazing interviews this morning – Michael Cormick chatted to us about his incredible career, working with Andrew Lloyd Weber and his upcoming show at the Pavilion – be sure to check out his interview here: https://omny.fm/shows/get-cereal/iv-michael-cormick and get your tickets here: https://www.artscentremelbourne.com.au/…/h…/hits-of-broadway

Michael Woods (pictured) also came in and discussed photography, the meaning of dreams and his new exhibition ‘Dream’ Listen here: https://omny.fm/shows/get-cereal/iv-michael-woods and check out the exhibition here: http://meatmarket.org.au/event/dream-by-michael-woods/