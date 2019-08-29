Get Cereal Thursdays S03E07 – Podcast out now!
Yeah nah yeah… it was a rather alarming morning on Get Cereal Thursdays with James Tricia and Brendan today. Some people forgot to set their alarms, while a fire alarm went off when it shouldn’t have… mid-interview! Miss the madness? Wrap your ears around the podcast: https://omny.fm/shows/get-cereal/get-cereal-thursdays-s03e07
Two amazing interviews this morning – Michael Cormick chatted to us about his incredible career, working with Andrew Lloyd Weber and his upcoming show at the Pavilion – be sure to check out his interview here: https://omny.fm/shows/get-cereal/iv-michael-cormick and get your tickets here: https://www.artscentremelbourne.com.au/…/h…/hits-of-broadway
Michael Woods (pictured) also came in and discussed photography, the meaning of dreams and his new exhibition ‘Dream’ Listen here: https://omny.fm/shows/get-cereal/iv-michael-woods and check out the exhibition here: http://meatmarket.org.au/event/dream-by-michael-woods/
We also had a ball with our favourite segments – Ridiculous Quiz, Tricia on Sport and Hate it or Rate it, as well the hottest new segment in town, the “Moos” (it’ll all make sense if you listen to the podcast, we promise).
Enjoyed the tunes? Get around the playlist: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/0LBVg5S8zFiOSpbscVFyIK