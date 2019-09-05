Get Cereal Thursdays S03E08 – Shrekcast out now!
What a Shrektastic Thursday on Get Cereal with James Tricia and Brendan, with Lord Farquad (aka James) getting the win in a Shrek themed Ridiculous Quiz. We also discussed weird things our families say, Tricia previewed the upcoming footy finals in Tricia on Sport, James had a good ol’ rant about group chats, and ‘The Moos’ made a comeback. Don’t miss out on this week’s udderly insane podcast, catch it here: https://omny.fm/shows/get-cereal/get-cereal-s03e08
We were lucky enough to chat with the brilliant Chris from Melbourne Soup about all things social enterprise, be sure to find out more here: https://omny.fm/shows/get-cereal/iv-melbourne-soup
Today was probably our best playlist yet… and that’s saying something. It’s like an onion – it has layers. Listen here: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/1hLL92aDGpppCmtdPQzRvD?si=UeYqimy9QouCbMxiBWgBuA
Songs:
I.F.L.Y. – Bazzi
Rain – Dragon
High And Low – Empire of the Sun
TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME – The 1975
1979 – Remastered 2012 The Smashing Pumpkins
Bad Liar – Selena Gomez
Grace Kelly – MIKA
Atmosphere – POTC/Andrew Potts
Iris – Goo Goo Dolls
Ivory Lullaby – SAFIA
Summer Paradise – (feat. Sean Paul) Simple Plan
Riverina – The Temper Trap
About You – (feat. blackbear) Mike Shinoda
Big Yellow Taxi – Counting Crows
Throne – BRING ME THE HORIZON
Real Thing – Ruel
Message In A Bottle – The Police
Lover – G Flip
Superhero – Lauv
Father and Daughter – Paul Simon
Drive You Mad – Amy Shark
Paris – The Chainsmokers
Jimmy – Tones And I
Waves – Dean Lewis