Get Cereal Thursdays S03E09 – Dumpsters, Deal-breakers and more

Mmm… did someone say breakfast parma time? It was another jam-packed morning on Get Cereal Thursdays with James, Tricia and Brendan. We found out why James spent 45 minutes in a dumpster, what the team’s relationship ‘deal breakers’ are, and we now know who the biggest Taylor Swift fan is on the team thanks to Ridiculous Quiz. Missed any of the madness? Get around the podcast here: https://omny.fm/shows/get-cereal/get-cereal-thursdays-s03e09