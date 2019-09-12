Get Cereal Thursdays S03E09 – Dumpsters, Deal-breakers and more
Mmm… did someone say breakfast parma time? It was another jam-packed morning on Get Cereal Thursdays with James, Tricia and Brendan. We found out why James spent 45 minutes in a dumpster, what the team’s relationship ‘deal breakers’ are, and we now know who the biggest Taylor Swift fan is on the team thanks to Ridiculous Quiz. Missed any of the madness? Get around the podcast here: https://omny.fm/shows/get-cereal/get-cereal-thursdays-s03e09
Two fantastic interviews this morning – Laurie, Adam and Charlotte from the wonderful Cat & Bull Club (pictured) came in for a chat and spun a couple of tracks from their new album – listen back here: https://omny.fm/shows/get-cereal/iv-cat-and-bull-club
Tash York also phoned in for a great chat about her Melbourne Fringe show ‘Badass’. We also discussed mental health in the performance industry – catch up here: https://omny.fm/shows/get-cereal/iv-tash-york
Did the ‘best playlist yet’ according to James start your Thursday morning off right? Relive it here: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/6SUSmnCwWH1H3hsSKiHK00?si=mESK_OVES42Gn2tDBT5tyQ
Location – Khalid
All Time Low – Jon Bellion
Untouched – The Veronicas
Throw Your Arms Around Me – Hunters & Collectors
Wanted – OneRepublic
Somebody To Love – Queen
3 Nights – Dominic Fike
Green Light – Lorde
Beautiful People (feat. Benny Benassi) – Chris Brown
Sad Forever – Lauv
imagine – Ariana Grande
Circles – Post Malone
Call You Mine – The Chainsmokers
Stupid – G Flip
I Still Do – Why Don’t We
1955 – Hilltop Hoods
How Do You Sleep? – SAM SMITH
Regular Touch – Vera Blue