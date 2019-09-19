GET CEREAL THURSDAYS S03E09 – FRIENDZONES, SHAREHOUSING AND FINALS FEVER

Ins: Dani. Outs: Tricia. As the hype around footy finals continue to build, we had a temporary team change, with Tricia unable to make it in this week, but producer Dani making her long awaited return! We talked sharehousing versus solo living, dating apps, Brendan’s One Night Stand experience, and of course ‘The Moos’ made a return, bringing you all the latest and greatest cow news. Listen here: https://omny.fm/shows/get-cereal/get-cereal-thursdays-s03e10 Don’t miss our final show of the season next week!

It was fantastic to have a friendly chat with Jack R Reilly about his new music, upcoming shows and his blossoming music career – catch up here: https://omny.fm/shows/get-cereal/iv-jack-r-reilly Skye from Wing Defence also called in to talk about their new single Cuts, have a listen here: https://omny.fm/shows/get-cereal/iv-wing-defence

Like the background of the meme, today’s playlist was yet again fire. Missed it? Have a listen to the playlist here: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/5qVUZtebr2QWmacn9fevPk…