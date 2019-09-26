GET CEREAL THURSDAYS S03E10 – GRAND FINAL EVE EVE EDITION
The final siren has sounded for Get Cereal Thursdays with James, Tricia and Brendan for series 3, and what a ‘Grand Final Eve Eve’ show it was. We talked stolen bike parts, Greta Thunberg’s speech, and saved the best ever ‘Moos’ for last. Of course, there was also a whole bunch of AFL grand final related content to get you prepped for the big weekend, including the final ridiculous quiz – we have a winner (pictured)! Missed the show? Relive it all in the podcast: https://omny.fm/shows/get-cereal/get-cereal-thursday-s03-e11
Two great interviews – Karen Kim (pictured) from Pounce Global came in for a really insightful chat about climate change, social entrepreneurship and the Global Youth Summit 2020 Australia. Don’t miss our brilliant chat here: https://omny.fm/…/…/iv-actions-for-earth-global-youth-summit Jess Ribeiro also called in for a chat about her music and upcoming performance, listen here: https://omny.fm/shows/get-cereal/iv-jess-ruberio
Today’s music came from James’ personal MCG playlist, and was all the best songs you hear regularly at the legendary sporting venue. If you loved it as much as we did, enjoy the epic sounds here: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/7Hh3f6PwqKHH6zZcmUoacU…
Today’s songs:
Heroes Gang of Youths
Black Fingernails, Red Wine Eskimo Joe
Solid Rock – Goanna
I Ran A Flock Of Seagulls
I’d Go With You Anywhere Birds of Tokyo
No Second Prize Jimmy Barnes – Official
Hungry Like the Wolf – Duran Duran
The Best Thing Boom Crash Opera
Sweet Disposition The Temper Trap
Don’t Change INXS
You’ll Never Know – 1927
The 1975 The 1975
Errol Australian Crawl
Learn to Fly Foo Fighters
The Boys Of Summer Don Henley
Hall of Fame The Script
To Her Door Paul Kelly
Things Don’t Seem – Australian Crawl
Times Like These Foo Fighters
Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again The Angels (Official)
What’s My Scene Hoodoo Gurus
Up There Cazaly Mike Brady