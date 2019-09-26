GET CEREAL THURSDAYS S03E10 – GRAND FINAL EVE EVE EDITION

The final siren has sounded for Get Cereal Thursdays with James, Tricia and Brendan for series 3, and what a ‘Grand Final Eve Eve’ show it was. We talked stolen bike parts, Greta Thunberg’s speech, and saved the best ever ‘Moos’ for last. Of course, there was also a whole bunch of AFL grand final related content to get you prepped for the big weekend, including the final ridiculous quiz – we have a winner (pictured)! Missed the show? Relive it all in the podcast: https://omny.fm/shows/get-cereal/get-cereal-thursday-s03-e11

Two great interviews – Karen Kim (pictured) from Pounce Global came in for a really insightful chat about climate change, social entrepreneurship and the Global Youth Summit 2020 Australia. Don’t miss our brilliant chat here: https://omny.fm/…/…/iv-actions-for-earth-global-youth-summit Jess Ribeiro also called in for a chat about her music and upcoming performance, listen here: https://omny.fm/shows/get-cereal/iv-jess-ruberio

Today’s music came from James’ personal MCG playlist, and was all the best songs you hear regularly at the legendary sporting venue. If you loved it as much as we did, enjoy the epic sounds here: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/7Hh3f6PwqKHH6zZcmUoacU…

Today’s songs:

Heroes Gang of Youths

Black Fingernails, Red Wine Eskimo Joe

Solid Rock – Goanna

I Ran A Flock Of Seagulls

I’d Go With You Anywhere Birds of Tokyo

No Second Prize Jimmy Barnes – Official

Hungry Like the Wolf – Duran Duran

The Best Thing Boom Crash Opera

Sweet Disposition The Temper Trap

Don’t Change INXS

You’ll Never Know – 1927

The 1975 The 1975

Errol Australian Crawl

Learn to Fly Foo Fighters

The Boys Of Summer Don Henley

Hall of Fame The Script

To Her Door Paul Kelly

Things Don’t Seem – Australian Crawl

Times Like These Foo Fighters

Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again The Angels (Official)

What’s My Scene Hoodoo Gurus

Up There Cazaly Mike Brady