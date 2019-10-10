Get Cereal Thursdays S04E01 – Daniel Gorringe Introduces Steven in Style
James, Tricia and Brendan were absolutely pumped to be back for the first episode of Get Cereal Thursdays for season four. To properly introduce new team member Steven, they got ex-AFL player and social media icon Daniel Gorringe to show him (and the show) some love! We also brought back the legendary segments Tricia on Sport and Ridiculous Quiz, and introduced some hot new ones in Strolling with Streb and Stevo’s Challenge. If you missed any of the action catch up here: https://omny.fm/shows/get-cereal/get-cereal-thursdays-s04e01
We were also lucky enough to catch up with the lovely yergurl, who is doing some amazing things in the Melbourne music scene and has a new EP out! Be sure to catch her chat with us here: https://omny.fm/shows/get-cereal/interview-yergerl
Wanna relive the sweet sweet tuneskis on today’s show? Get around the playlist here: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/4jlUIqxNHHjSfHvv3ipozj?si=UmS_71_dQXi5lSqoA4Slvw
1 Unwell – Matchbox Twenty
2 Bad Decisions – Bastille
3 Grandma’s Hands – @MEG MAC
4 Brown Eyed Girl – Van Morrison (Official)
5 Heartbreak Warfare – John Mayer
6 Roses – @The Chainsmokers
7 Straight Back Down –Dean Lewis
8 Lean On Me (feat. Robinson) – @Illy
9 Feelings – Lauv
10 South of the Border (feat. @Camila Cabello & Cardi B) – @Ed Sheeran
11 All This Time – @Drax Project
12 So Much Sky – @The Temper Trap
13 Memories – @Maroon 5
14 New Sky – RÜFÜS DU SOL
15 Light Surrounding You – @everMORE
16 I Lived OneRepublic
17 Allergic – @Post Malone
18 Settle – @Vera Blue
19 Young Dumb & Broke – Khalid
20 Teenage Crime – Adrian Lux
21 Sincerity Is Scary – @The 1975
22 Girls Like Me – yergurl
23 FADO – @Milky Chance