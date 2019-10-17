Get Cereal Thursdays S04E02 – Tik Tok Obsessions and the Weirdest News Stories
We hope you took time away from your Tik Tok obsession and listened to the Get Cereal Thursdays team of James, Steven and Brendan this morning! We strolled with Streb, talked about Tik Tok addiction, played for the brand new trophy (thanks Tricia’s dad!) in Ridiculous Quiz, and of course chatted about everything that is making news, both the serious and the… rather weird. Missed the show? Be like James and swipe right on the podcast here: https://omny.fm/shows/get-cereal/get-cereal-thursdays-s04e02
Two great interviews this morning. David Woods called in for a chat about the upcoming performance, A Normal Child by Disability Slapstick Plan and Ridiculusmus. Listen here: https://omny.fm/…/interview-with-damian-woods-a-normal-chil…
We also had Elisha (pictured) come in to the studio and chat about her new music, upcoming show and even play our new segment Musical Tinder! Listen back here: https://omny.fm/…/interview-with-elisha-get-cereal-thursdays
We have the greatest music! The greatest music! No one does music better than us! On this, both us and Donald Trump agree. Listen back to today’s songs here: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/4nMHXoz6hXKksg9pDMjUCE…
Songs:
Last Goodbye – Kesha
Daydreaming – Milky Chance
Stardust – Ásgeir
In Your Arms – Nico & Vinz
Holla – LANKS
Nobody – Martin Jensen
Catching Feelings (feat. SIX60) – Drax Project
Baianá – Bakermat
Blame It on Me – George Ezra
Without You – John Newman
Robbery – Lime Cordiale
Sims – Lauv
HIGHEST IN THE ROOM – Travis Scott
Ride It – Regard
Lonely (with Jonas Brothers) – Diplo
Lights Up – Harry Styles
Ready Now – The Cat Empire
Loving Someone – The 1975
Jupiter – Haiku Hands
Paris – The Chainsmokers
Lose Yourself – Eminem