Get Cereal Thursdays S04E02 – Tik Tok Obsessions and the Weirdest News Stories

We hope you took time away from your Tik Tok obsession and listened to the Get Cereal Thursdays team of James, Steven and Brendan this morning! We strolled with Streb, talked about Tik Tok addiction, played for the brand new trophy (thanks Tricia’s dad!) in Ridiculous Quiz, and of course chatted about everything that is making news, both the serious and the… rather weird. Missed the show? Be like James and swipe right on the podcast here: https://omny.fm/shows/get-cereal/get-cereal-thursdays-s04e02

Two great interviews this morning. David Woods called in for a chat about the upcoming performance, A Normal Child by Disability Slapstick Plan and Ridiculusmus. Listen here: https://omny.fm/…/interview-with-damian-woods-a-normal-chil…

We also had Elisha (pictured) come in to the studio and chat about her new music, upcoming show and even play our new segment Musical Tinder! Listen back here: https://omny.fm/…/interview-with-elisha-get-cereal-thursdays

We have the greatest music! The greatest music! No one does music better than us! On this, both us and Donald Trump agree. Listen back to today’s songs here: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/4nMHXoz6hXKksg9pDMjUCE…

Songs:

Last Goodbye – Kesha

Daydreaming – Milky Chance

Stardust – Ásgeir

In Your Arms – Nico & Vinz

Holla – LANKS

Nobody – Martin Jensen

Catching Feelings (feat. SIX60) – Drax Project

Baianá – Bakermat

Blame It on Me – George Ezra

Without You – John Newman

Robbery – Lime Cordiale

Sims – Lauv

HIGHEST IN THE ROOM – Travis Scott

Ride It – Regard

Lonely (with Jonas Brothers) – Diplo

Lights Up – Harry Styles

Ready Now – The Cat Empire

Loving Someone – The 1975

Jupiter – Haiku Hands

Paris – The Chainsmokers

Lose Yourself – Eminem