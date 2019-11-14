Get Cereal Thursdays S04E06 – Oh Mo…
Oh mo… it is well and truly Movember now, and the Get Cereal team (or at least Brendan) have got on board! Feel free to support this lame mo for a great cause here: https://mobro.co/14231622. The full team was back together today, and everything from James’ misadventures in Bali to Tricia’s continuing goat education were discussed. Missed the show? Listen here: https://omny.fm/shows/get-cereal/get-cereal-thursdays-s04e06
Today’s sweet sweet tunes are available here: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/0Lg7zVS0EWMrMAtCrMM3qZ
1 Rush (Feat. Témé Tan) – Milky Chance
2 When I Get My Braces Off – Mallrat
3 Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa
4 Piece Of Your Heart – Meduza
5 Blood – The Middle East
6 Don’t Let a Good Girl Down – Thelma Plum
7 Charlie Brown – Coldplay
8 All Around The World (La La La) – R3HAB
9 Two Ghosts – Harry Styles
10 Blow That Smoke (feat. Tove Lo) – Major Lazer
11 Used To Love (with Dean Lewis) – Martin Garrix
12 Lucky Strike – Troye Sivan
13 Blue Mood Rising – Didirri
14 Push My Luck – The Chainsmokers
15 Say My Name – David Guetta
16 Flowers & Superpowers – Wafia
17 Make It Right (feat. Lauv) – BTS
18 50 Ways to Say Goodbye – Train
19 Tequila – Dan + Shay
20 Crazy – DUNE RATS
21 Another Day – #1 Dads