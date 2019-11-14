Get Cereal Thursdays S04E06 – Oh Mo…

Oh mo… it is well and truly Movember now, and the Get Cereal team (or at least Brendan) have got on board! Feel free to support this lame mo for a great cause here: https://mobro.co/14231622. The full team was back together today, and everything from James’ misadventures in Bali to Tricia’s continuing goat education were discussed. Missed the show? Listen here: https://omny.fm/shows/get-cereal/get-cereal-thursdays-s04e06

Today’s sweet sweet tunes are available here: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/0Lg7zVS0EWMrMAtCrMM3qZ

1 Rush (Feat. Témé Tan) – Milky Chance

2 When I Get My Braces Off – Mallrat

3 Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa

4 Piece Of Your Heart – Meduza

5 Blood – The Middle East

6 Don’t Let a Good Girl Down – Thelma Plum

7 Charlie Brown – Coldplay

8 All Around The World (La La La) – R3HAB

9 Two Ghosts – Harry Styles

10 Blow That Smoke (feat. Tove Lo) – Major Lazer

11 Used To Love (with Dean Lewis) – Martin Garrix

12 Lucky Strike – Troye Sivan

13 Blue Mood Rising – Didirri

14 Push My Luck – The Chainsmokers

15 Say My Name – David Guetta

16 Flowers & Superpowers – Wafia

17 Make It Right (feat. Lauv) – BTS

18 50 Ways to Say Goodbye – Train

19 Tequila – Dan + Shay

20 Crazy – DUNE RATS

21 Another Day – #1 Dads