Get Cereal Thursdays S04E07 – James met Bono, Improv Rap and much more
It may have been hot outside, but James, Steven and Brendan were keeping things chill on Get Cereal Thursdays on SYN this morning. We dissected everything from improv rap to Myki stories, bike seat theft and James’ unbelievable experience meeting Bono. Missed the show? Get around the podcast here: https://omny.fm/shows/get-cereal/get-cereal-thursdays-s04e7
Them sweet sweet tunes:
1 Circles – Post Malone
2 Lay By Me – Ruben
3 ROXANNE – Arizona Zervas
4 Save It For The Weekend – Skegss
5 I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For – U2
6 10,000 Hours (with Justin Bieber) – Dan + Shay
7 Rushing Back – Flume
8 Come Undone – Tove Lo
9 everything i wanted – Billie Eilish
10 Mean It – Lauv
11 Fado – Milky Chance
12 Used To Love (with Dean Lewis) – Martin Garrix
13 Good Thing (with Kehlani) – Zedd
14 Up All Night – Khalid
15 Summer Fade (feat. Anna of the North) – Snakehips 16 Lose Control – Meduza
17 Live in Life – The Rubens
18 Better Life – MAALA
19 Hold Me While You Wait – Lewis Capaldi
20 Stack It Up (feat. A Boogie Wit da Hoodie) – Liam Payne
21 My Baby – 2011 Remastered – Cold Chisel
22 Daddy – Coldplay
23 Dumb Things – Paul Kelly