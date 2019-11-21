Get Cereal Thursdays S04E07 – James met Bono, Improv Rap and much more

It may have been hot outside, but James, Steven and Brendan were keeping things chill on Get Cereal Thursdays on SYN this morning. We dissected everything from improv rap to Myki stories, bike seat theft and James’ unbelievable experience meeting Bono. Missed the show? Get around the podcast here: https://omny.fm/shows/get-cereal/get-cereal-thursdays-s04e7

Them sweet sweet tunes:

1 Circles – Post Malone

2 Lay By Me – Ruben

3 ROXANNE – Arizona Zervas

4 Save It For The Weekend – Skegss

5 I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For – U2

6 10,000 Hours (with Justin Bieber) – Dan + Shay

7 Rushing Back – Flume

8 Come Undone – Tove Lo

9 everything i wanted – Billie Eilish

10 Mean It – Lauv

11 Fado – Milky Chance

12 Used To Love (with Dean Lewis) – Martin Garrix

13 Good Thing (with Kehlani) – Zedd

14 Up All Night – Khalid

15 Summer Fade (feat. Anna of the North) – Snakehips 16 Lose Control – Meduza

17 Live in Life – The Rubens

18 Better Life – MAALA

19 Hold Me While You Wait – Lewis Capaldi

20 Stack It Up (feat. A Boogie Wit da Hoodie) – Liam Payne

21 My Baby – 2011 Remastered – Cold Chisel

22 Daddy – Coldplay

23 Dumb Things – Paul Kelly

November 21st 2019
