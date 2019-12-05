Get Cereal Thursdays S04E09 – Goodbye James and the Apostrophe Society
The Get Cereal Thursday’s team of Jame’s, Steve’n and Brenda’n we’re absolutely devast’d to hear that the Apostrophe Protection Society has shut down – for obvious reasons. That and much more was discussed on James’ final show – we also delved into spooky Christmas song lyrics, ATAR results and James’ continuing quest for tv fame. If you missed the action, be sure to catch up on the ol’ podcast here: https://omny.fm/shows/get-cereal/get-cereal-thursdays-s04e09
Show playlist:
1 I’m Not Alright – Loud Luxury
2 Fake Magic – Peking Duk
3 December, 1963 (Oh What a Night!) – Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons
4 You Said You’d Grow Old With Me – Michael Schulte
5 Three Little Birds – Bob Marley & The Wailers
6 Falling – Trevor Daniel
7 Watermelon Sugar – Harry Styles
8 Small Town – John Mellencamp
9 Sorry – Joel Corry
10 Hero – Enrique Iglesias
11 All Of Us – Pnau
12 Another Place – Bastille
13 All Night Long (All Night) – Single Version – Lionel Richie
14 My Life – Billy Joel
15 Flames (feat. Ruel) – SG Lewis
16 Heartless – The Weeknd
17 The Game – Milky Chance
18 Before You Go – Lewis Capaldi
19 Takeaway – The Chainsmokers
20 Up All Night – Khalid
21 Living Proof – Camila Cabello