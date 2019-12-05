Get Cereal Thursdays S04E09 – Goodbye James and the Apostrophe Society

The Get Cereal Thursday’s team of Jame’s, Steve’n and Brenda’n we’re absolutely devast’d to hear that the Apostrophe Protection Society has shut down – for obvious reasons. That and much more was discussed on James’ final show – we also delved into spooky Christmas song lyrics, ATAR results and James’ continuing quest for tv fame. If you missed the action, be sure to catch up on the ol’ podcast here: https://omny.fm/shows/get-cereal/get-cereal-thursdays-s04e09