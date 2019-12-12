Get Cereal Thursdays S04E10 – End of the Season/Year/Decade Special
Today was a day of goodbyes on Get Cereal Thursdays with Steven, Brendan and Tricia. We said goodbye to Get Cereal for the season, goodbye to 2019, and goodbye to the decade that was the 2010s. We played our favourite Aussie songs of the decade, did a ‘Get Cereal In Memorium’ to our overseas co-host James, summarised the weirdest news of the year and had a chat with the legend Hughie Doherty from Fat Picnic. Thanks to everyone who has listened over the season, and to everyone at SYN who has made it so much fun! Missed the last show? Go on, listen to our podcast – you’ve earnt it: https://omny.fm/shows/get-cereal/get-cereal-thursday-s04e10
Our Australian songs of the decade:
Brendan
Fire and the Flood – Vance Joy
Given The Chance – The Kite String Tangle
Two Degrees – Illy
The Island -, Pt. I (Dawn) – Pendulum
Suddenly – British India
James
Plans – Birds of Tokyo
Riptide – Vance Joy
1955 – Hilltop Hoods
Waves – Dean Lewis
Art of Love – Guy Sebastian
Steven
Brighter Than Gold – The Cat Empire
Hoops – The Rubens
Stronger Than – LANKS
Heart Beats Slow – Angus and Julia Stone
Tricia
Take Me Over – Peking Duk
Adore – Amy Shark
Feel the Way I Do – The Jungle Giants
Big Jet Plane – Angus and Julia Stone
Brother – Matt Corby
And the fantastic new tune from our interviewee (interview coming soon!:
Don’t Wanna Get Up – Fat Picnic
And finally, our goodbye song:
Goodbye Song – Bear in the Big Blue House