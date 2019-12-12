Get Cereal Thursdays S04E10 – End of the Season/Year/Decade Special

Today was a day of goodbyes on Get Cereal Thursdays with Steven, Brendan and Tricia. We said goodbye to Get Cereal for the season, goodbye to 2019, and goodbye to the decade that was the 2010s. We played our favourite Aussie songs of the decade, did a ‘Get Cereal In Memorium’ to our overseas co-host James, summarised the weirdest news of the year and had a chat with the legend Hughie Doherty from

Fat Picnic