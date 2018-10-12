get cereal logo syn media fm radio melbourne

Get Cereal Thursdays S4. Ep.1

Thanks so much for tuning in to Get Cereal Thursdays with Victoria, Drew and "Ferguston" this morning. We'll be back next week with more throwbacks and fashion revivals! 🐊

Here’s the tracks we spun today — AKA your new favourite jams.

Zombie Girlfriend – “The Only Boy on the Planet”
Pnau – “Changa”
Kaiit – “Duffman”
Tia Gostelow – “Vague Utopia”
Tash Sultana – “Jungle”
Mallrat – “Groceries”
Angus and Julia Stone – “Chateau”
Thundamentals – “Everybody But You”
Marlon Williams – “Party Boy”
Dean Lewis – “Be Alright”
Cub Sport – “Sometimes”
Arkells – “American Screams”
Amy Shark – “I Said Hi”
Moon Taxi – “Good as Gold”
Paramore – “Decode”
Madonna feat. Justin Timberlake – “4 Minutes”
MGMT – “Kids”
The Veronicas – “Untouched”
Teenage Dads – “Sunburnt”
San Cisco – “When I Dream” – San Cisco
The Darcys feat. Leah Fay (of JULY TALK) – “Just Here With my Friends”
Tiny Little Houses – “Entitled Generation”
Retiree & Sui Zhen – “Magic Eye”
Tash Sultana – “Free Mind”
The Weeknd – “Secrets”
Peking Duk – “Fake Magic”
Manchester Orchestra – “The Gold”
Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”
Baker Boy – “Marryuna”
courtney barnett – “Small Talk”

October 12th 2018
