On Air
Get Cereal Wednesday 21.08.2019
Playlist
- Waters - Skomes
- Kush - So.crates
- Stay a while - Sunset Cities
- The Phantom - Tigermoth
- Beginning - Skomes
- Elosise - So.crates
- Oh Baby - Sunset Cities
- Know Doubt - Sunset Cities
- Eye of the cobra - Tigermoth
- Sparkle - Skomes
- eight 12 lude - SO.CRATES
- Let me be - Alnitak Kid
- circles - Geogre Alice
- Zingdagi - Ra Ra Raj
- Walanbaa - Mitch Tambo
- Oblivion - Mastodon
- Super freak - Rick Freak
- Testify - Rage against the machine
- Charmer - Kings of Leon
- Chunky - Bruno mars
- Guerrilla Radio - Rage against of machine
- Hand on the pump - Cypress Hill
- Rope - Foo Fighters
- Party rock anthem - LMFAO
- Pass the couvouiser PT 2 - Busta rhymes
- Insane in the brain - Cypress Hill
- Sliver - Nirvana
- White Limo - Foo Fighters
- Beg for me - Korn
- Spaz - N.E.R.D
- Willing and able - Disclosure
- Come as you are - Nirvana
- Finese - Bruno Mars
- Wake up - Korn
- Walk - Foo Fighters
- Da Vibe - Mndsgn
More by Get Cereal
Get Cereal Thursdays S03E05
Cricket kidnappings. Feeding cows seaweed. Pig Semen. There were no clipboards on Get Cereal Thursdays today, and unsurprisingly things got a little […]
Get Cereal Wednesday (14.8.19)
Get Cereal 14.8.19. All the fun stuff segments, music and discussions. Hosted by Monisha and Jitan. Interview guests Louis Baker and Wagon […]
Get Cereal Friday with Bel and Sarah on International Women’s Day – Season 1 Episode 6
March 8th 2019 Bel and Sarah had a MASSIVE morning on Get Cereal celebrating all things women on International Women’s Day. The […]