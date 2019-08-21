IMG_1043

Get Cereal Wednesday 21.08.2019

Playlist

  1. Waters - Skomes
  2. Kush - So.crates
  3. Stay a while - Sunset Cities
  4. The Phantom - Tigermoth
  5. Beginning - Skomes
  6. Elosise - So.crates
  7. Oh Baby - Sunset Cities
  8. Know Doubt - Sunset Cities
  9. Eye of the cobra - Tigermoth
  10. Sparkle - Skomes
  11. eight 12 lude - SO.CRATES
  12. Let me be - Alnitak Kid
  13. circles - Geogre Alice
  14. Zingdagi - Ra Ra Raj
  15. Walanbaa - Mitch Tambo
  16. Oblivion - Mastodon
  17. Super freak - Rick Freak
  18. Testify - Rage against the machine
  19. Charmer - Kings of Leon
  20. Chunky - Bruno mars
  21. Guerrilla Radio - Rage against of machine
  22. Hand on the pump - Cypress Hill
  23. Rope - Foo Fighters
  24. Party rock anthem - LMFAO
  25. Pass the couvouiser PT 2 - Busta rhymes
  26. Insane in the brain - Cypress Hill
  27. Sliver - Nirvana
  28. White Limo - Foo Fighters
  29. Beg for me - Korn
  30. Spaz - N.E.R.D
  31. Willing and able - Disclosure
  32. Come as you are - Nirvana
  33. Finese - Bruno Mars
  34. Wake up - Korn
  35. Walk - Foo Fighters
  36. Da Vibe - Mndsgn
August 21st 2019
