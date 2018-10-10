Get Cereal Wednesday season 4 episode 1

Thanks for joining Rosmary, Lime and Thyme (Rosanne, Liam and Tilly) for the first episode of Get Cereal Wednesdays for Season 4, find the rundown of the show below.

Content

• Inspirational Quote of The Day

• Weird things your pets do

• Disliked Food

• Is chocolate actually good for you?

• Working in the fast food industry

• Parents on social media

• First pop concert you went to?

• Favourite thing about Summer?

• ‘Who am I?’ game

• Halloween Costumes

• Disliked celebrity tweets

Playlist

One More Weekend- The Heat

Joyride – 6am

Skegss- Paradise

Club Yorke – All For You

The Water Dogs – Robin’s Egg

New Hope Club – Medicine

Basement – Be Here Now

Alex Lahey- Everyday’s The Weekend

Mumford and Sons – Guiding Light

Hockey Dad- Sweet Release

AURORA- Churchyard

Fritz- Summer Holiday

Ocean Alley – Yellow Mellow

POOLCLVB – Flying Away (ft. Reva DeVito)

Jack River – Confess

Queen – Don’t Stop Me Now

Fleetwood Mac- Gypsy

Eliza & The Delusionals- Jackie

5 Seconds of Summer – Moving Along

RUBY FIELDS – Dinosaurs

Amy Shark – I Got You

Eagles – Take It Easy

lovelytheband- Broken

Damien Leith – Got My Mind Set On You

Kim Petrasft. Elvira Mistress of the Dark – Turn Off the Light

Bobby ‘Borris’ Pickett – Monster Mash

Pinkish Blu- Capricorn

The Veronicas- Forever

Altiyan Childs – Somewhere In The World

The Swamp Stompers – Shadow On The Wall

KG – Change