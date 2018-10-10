get cereal logo syn media fm radio melbourne

Get Cereal Wednesday season 4 episode 1

Thanks for joining Rosmary, Lime and Thyme (Rosanne, Liam and Tilly) for the first episode of Get Cereal Wednesdays for Season 4, find the rundown of the show below.

Content
• Inspirational Quote of The Day
• Weird things your pets do
• Disliked Food
• Is chocolate actually good for you?
• Working in the fast food industry
• Parents on social media
• First pop concert you went to?
• Favourite thing about Summer?
• ‘Who am I?’ game
• Halloween Costumes
• Disliked celebrity tweets

Playlist
One More Weekend- The Heat
Joyride – 6am
Skegss- Paradise
Club Yorke – All For You
The Water Dogs – Robin’s Egg
New Hope Club – Medicine
Basement – Be Here Now
Alex Lahey- Everyday’s The Weekend
Mumford and Sons – Guiding Light
Hockey Dad- Sweet Release
AURORA- Churchyard
Fritz- Summer Holiday
Ocean Alley – Yellow Mellow
POOLCLVB – Flying Away (ft. Reva DeVito)
Jack River – Confess
Queen – Don’t Stop Me Now
Fleetwood Mac- Gypsy
Eliza & The Delusionals- Jackie
5 Seconds of Summer – Moving Along
RUBY FIELDS – Dinosaurs
Amy Shark – I Got You
Eagles – Take It Easy
lovelytheband- Broken
Damien Leith – Got My Mind Set On You
Kim Petrasft. Elvira Mistress of the Dark – Turn Off the Light
Bobby ‘Borris’ Pickett – Monster Mash
Pinkish Blu- Capricorn
The Veronicas- Forever
Altiyan Childs – Somewhere In The World
The Swamp Stompers – Shadow On The Wall
KG – Change

October 10th 2018
