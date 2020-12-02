Get Cereal_SYN Website

Get Cereal Wednesday’s with Portia and Chris

Get Cereal Wednesday’s had their weekly game of the year it was released, Describing objects, Advice of the day, what we hope to do for Christmas and we also had our celebrity hall pass who we would go on a date with and who they are for us. Liam and Vidita will be back next Wednesday with plenty new topics.

  1. Hit me with your rhythm stick - Ian Dury & The Blockheads
  2. Do you remember - Jarryd James
  3. Levitating - Dua Lipa
  4. Tick Tok - Clean bandit $ Mabel
  5. Dancing in the moonlight - Toploader
  6. Stay in bed - Alice Skye
  7. Fem Chem - Nice Biscuit
  8. Audrey - Shaylee
  9. Wings of a dove - Charley Pride
  10. Crystal Chandelier - Charley Pride

December 2nd 2020
