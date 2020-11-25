On Air
Get Cereal Wednesday’s with Portia, Liam and Vidita
Today on Get Cereal Wednesday’s we had our weekly game of the year it was released, Describing objects, Celebrity hall pass, Describing movies. We had a great morning. Be sure to catch us next Wednesday at 7am for more of our weekly games with Portia, Liam and Vidita.
Playlist
- Don’t Look Now - Rodney Carrington
- Good Vibrations - The Beach Boys
- Catch a falling star - Perry Como
- California Dreamin’ - The Mamas & The Papas
- Crimson and Clover - Tommy James & The Shondells
- On One - JK-47
- 1984 - Boox Kid
