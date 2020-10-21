Get Cereal Wednesday’s with Portia and Liam

IMG_1043

Get Cereal Wednesday’s with Liam and Portia. Today we talked about getting to know us, we had a story of the day, what 3 things would you take with you if you were stranded on a Desert island, The biggest games of Isolation and music your mates have gotten you into.

  1. Breakfast at Tiffany’s - Deep Blue Something
  2. Dancing in the moonlight - Toploader
  3. Rockstar - Mallrat
  4. Come Over - Jorja Smith
  5. Lifetime - Romy
  6. A million times - Cosmo’s midnight
  7. Rock DJ - Robbie Williams
  8. How far we’ve came - Matchbox Twenty

October 21st 2020
