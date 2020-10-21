Get Cereal Wednesday’s with Portia and Liam

On Air
Get Cereal Wednesday’s with Liam and Portia. Today we talked about getting to know us, we had a story of the day, what 3 things would you take with you if you were stranded on a Desert island, The biggest games of Isolation and music your mates have gotten you into.
Playlist
- Breakfast at Tiffany’s - Deep Blue Something
- Dancing in the moonlight - Toploader
- Rockstar - Mallrat
- Come Over - Jorja Smith
- Lifetime - Romy
- A million times - Cosmo’s midnight
- Rock DJ - Robbie Williams
- How far we’ve came - Matchbox Twenty
