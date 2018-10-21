SYN 90.7
GET CEREAL WEDNESDAYS S S.4 EP.2
Wednesday October 17 2018 – Get Cereal
Content
- Inspirational Quote of The Day
- TV! What are you watching? What was your favourite show as a kid?
- Dutchess of Sussex Megan Markle and Prince Harry arrive in Melbourne on Thursday morning.
- super powers, what would have and why/Fav super hero
- Weird things we do in public. What is something you do that can be a little strange for passers-by?
- If you could travel anywhere, where would you go etc.
- What sports did you play growing up after school?
- Hometown Urban Legends, what creepy stories were told in your town?
- What isn’t on your bucket list that is on most people’s?
- Interview with Kelly from ‘Broads’
Playlist
Kyson – Forrest Green
You Me At Six – Miracle In The Morning
The Kava Kings – Happy Days
DJ BENNY BIANCO (With Halsey & @Khalid)- Eastside
Triple One – Showoff
Avril Lavigne – Head Above Water
Split Feed – Homesick
Linkin Park – What I’ve Done
Bad Bangs – Time
Young Lions – Help
Beartooth – Afterall
Jack Johnson – Sitting , Waiting, Watching
Ocean Alley – Happy Sad
Haiku Heads & True Vibenation – Squat
Skegss – My Mind
Jess Kent – Girl
The Story So Far – Light Year
Shawn Mendes – Lost In Japan Zedd remix
Holy Moly – True Lovers
Middle Kids – Salt Eyes
The 1975 – Heart Out
Gromz – Running Around
Nirvana – Lithium
Amy Shark – Don’t Turn Around
Dean Lewis – Chemicals
The Jungle Giants – Used to Be In Love
Broads – Mirror
Mumford and Sons – Guiding Light
Vance Joy – I’m With You
