Get Cereal Wednesday’s with Victoria and Demi S3 Ep1

Get Cereal Wednesday’s with Victoria and Demi talked today about who they are, Unusual isolation activities, mind melt and also had debate.

  1. 19.10 - Childish Gambino
  2. Everything I wanted - Billie Eilish
  3. Don’t Need You - Genesis Owusu
  4. Let You Know - Flume ft. London Grammar
  5. Swim - Elena Dakota
  6. Want it You to Know - Asta
  7. MONSTA - BENEE
  8. First Wave - Roland Tings

July 22nd 2020
Read more by Portia Horsfall
