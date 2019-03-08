Get Cereal Welcomes Friday’s New Trio: Bel, Demi and Sarah – Season 1 Episode 1

February 1st 2019

Thank you for tuning in to our new Get Cereal Friday team for the season!! Bel, Demi and Sarah will be back next week to brighten up your morning 😁

In the meantime, you can check out their interview with Magpie Johnston as well as their stunner playlist below:

Bel, Demi and Sarah had a chat with Magpie Johnston from Magpie Diaries to talk about their debut album ‘Sanctuary’

The band are touring in support of ‘Sanctuary’, kicking off the year at Woodford Folk Festival before making their way into various venues through NSW, ACT & VIC.

For tickets and more information head to http://dashville.com.au/magpiediaries/

Wake Up – EDEN

Cool As Hell – Baker Boy

As Long As You’re Happy – Cub Sport

Fallingwater – Maggie Rogers

Everybody – Tash

Dreams – B-Town Warriors

Mud – RAThammock

Ladders – Mac Miller

7 rings – Ariana Grande

Drink Too Much – G Flip

Bury a friend – Billie Eilish

Not Angry Anymore – Thelma Plum

St Pete – So Fox

Anxiety – Julia Michaels (Feat. Selena Gomez)

Not Done Yet – Sticky Fingers

Blowin’ In The Wind – CLOVES

3 Nights – Dominic Fike

Lunch – Stella Donnelly

Pure – E^ST

When Love Comes – Magpie Diaries

WHAT U CALL THAT – Chase Atlantic

Chrysalis – Empire of the Sun

Too Proud – BROODS

Money – Lime Cordiale

When We’re in Fitzroy – Gretta Ray

In your neighbours garden – Mimi