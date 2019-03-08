IMG_9077

SYN 90.7

Get Cereal Welcomes Friday’s New Trio: Bel, Demi and Sarah – Season 1 Episode 1

1aaaa

February 1st 2019

Thank you for tuning in to our new Get Cereal Friday team for the season!! Bel, Demi and Sarah will be back next week to brighten up your morning 😁

In the meantime, you can check out their interview with Magpie Johnston as well as their stunner playlist below:

Bel, Demi and Sarah had a chat with Magpie Johnston from Magpie Diaries to talk about their debut album ‘Sanctuary’

The band are touring in support of ‘Sanctuary’, kicking off the year at Woodford Folk Festival before making their way into various venues through NSW, ACT & VIC.

For tickets and more information head to http://dashville.com.au/magpiediaries/

Wake Up – EDEN
Cool As Hell – Baker Boy
As Long As You’re Happy – Cub Sport
Fallingwater – Maggie Rogers
Everybody – Tash
Dreams – B-Town Warriors
Mud – RAThammock
Ladders – Mac Miller
7 rings – Ariana Grande
Drink Too Much – G Flip
Bury a friend – Billie Eilish
Not Angry Anymore – Thelma Plum
St Pete – So Fox
Anxiety – Julia Michaels (Feat. Selena Gomez)
Not Done Yet – Sticky Fingers
Blowin’ In The Wind – CLOVES
3 Nights – Dominic Fike
Lunch – Stella Donnelly
Pure – E^ST
When Love Comes – Magpie Diaries
WHAT U CALL THAT – Chase Atlantic
Chrysalis – Empire of the Sun
Too Proud – BROODS
Money – Lime Cordiale
When We’re in Fitzroy – Gretta Ray
In your neighbours garden – Mimi

March 8th 2019
Sarah Thomas
