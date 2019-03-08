SYN 90.7
Get Cereal Welcomes Friday’s New Trio: Bel, Demi and Sarah – Season 1 Episode 1
February 1st 2019
Thank you for tuning in to our new Get Cereal Friday team for the season!! Bel, Demi and Sarah will be back next week to brighten up your morning 😁
In the meantime, you can check out their interview with Magpie Johnston as well as their stunner playlist below:
Bel, Demi and Sarah had a chat with Magpie Johnston from Magpie Diaries to talk about their debut album ‘Sanctuary’
The band are touring in support of ‘Sanctuary’, kicking off the year at Woodford Folk Festival before making their way into various venues through NSW, ACT & VIC.
For tickets and more information head to http://dashville.com.au/magpiediaries/
Wake Up – EDEN
Cool As Hell – Baker Boy
As Long As You’re Happy – Cub Sport
Fallingwater – Maggie Rogers
Everybody – Tash
Dreams – B-Town Warriors
Mud – RAThammock
Ladders – Mac Miller
7 rings – Ariana Grande
Drink Too Much – G Flip
Bury a friend – Billie Eilish
Not Angry Anymore – Thelma Plum
St Pete – So Fox
Anxiety – Julia Michaels (Feat. Selena Gomez)
Not Done Yet – Sticky Fingers
Blowin’ In The Wind – CLOVES
3 Nights – Dominic Fike
Lunch – Stella Donnelly
Pure – E^ST
When Love Comes – Magpie Diaries
WHAT U CALL THAT – Chase Atlantic
Chrysalis – Empire of the Sun
Too Proud – BROODS
Money – Lime Cordiale
When We’re in Fitzroy – Gretta Ray
In your neighbours garden – Mimi
More by Get Cereal
Get Cereal Friday with Bel and Sarah – Season 1 Episode 5
March 1st 2019 It was a time for celebration in the studio this morning with Bell and Sarah welcoming you into the […]
Get Cereal Friday with Bel, Demi and Sarah – Season 1 Episode 4
February 22nd 2019 Thanks for tuning in to the Friday crew this morning! Demi is off the airwaves for a couple of […]
Get Cereal Friday with Bel, Demi and Sarah – Season 1 Episode 3
February 15th 2019 Thanks so much for tuning in to another day of Get Cereal on SYN 90.7FM with Bel, Demi and […]