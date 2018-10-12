Get Cereal Welcomes Friday’s New Trio: Jack, Jenna and Nathan – Season 4 Episode 1

Season four brings with it new faces – or should we say voices? – and this Friday it was our pleasure to introduce you to our new Friday crew: Jack, Jenna and Nathan!

This morning the trio opened up about their guilty pleasures; discussed memes about bangers and mash; described their favourite breakfast treats; talked about p-plates and driving; played heads up celebrity edition; and radiated nothing but positive vibes as they discussed the highlights of their week!

Aussie! Music! New! Releases! Yay!

The crew also discussed all things music with plenty of new tracks showcased on the day’s show.

You can check out the morning’s full playlist below.

Robin’s Egg – The Water Dogs

The Other Day – Maddy Jane

Spinifex Gum – Spinifex Gum

Feels Like – The Velvet Club

Bass God – Last Dinosaurs

Dinosaurs – Ruby Fields

Everybody Talks – Asha Jefferies

Go Slowly – Kilns

Having you – The world of birds

First Light – Yorke

Be Here Now – Basement

Monster – Hands Like Houses

Only Friend – Approachable Members of Your Local Community (Feat. Tamara & the Dreams)

Salt eyes – Middle Kids

Guiding Light – Mumford & Sons

All the Things We Do – WHARVES

Jackie – Eliza & The Delusionals

When We’re in Fitzroy – Gretta Ray

Lady Blue – Emily Wurramara

Father Said – Thelma Plum

OG Luv Kush pt. 2 – Kaiit

Churchyard – AURORA

1999 – Charli XCX & Troye Sivan

Giants – Tia Gostelow

Change – KG

Dancing’s Not A Crime – Panic! at the Disco

Everybody But You – Thundamentals