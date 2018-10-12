SYN 90.7
Get Cereal Welcomes Friday’s New Trio: Jack, Jenna and Nathan – Season 4 Episode 1
Season four brings with it new faces – or should we say voices? – and this Friday it was our pleasure to introduce you to our new Friday crew: Jack, Jenna and Nathan!
This morning the trio opened up about their guilty pleasures; discussed memes about bangers and mash; described their favourite breakfast treats; talked about p-plates and driving; played heads up celebrity edition; and radiated nothing but positive vibes as they discussed the highlights of their week!
Aussie! Music! New! Releases! Yay!
The crew also discussed all things music with plenty of new tracks showcased on the day’s show.
You can check out the morning’s full playlist below.
Robin’s Egg – The Water Dogs
The Other Day – Maddy Jane
Spinifex Gum – Spinifex Gum
Feels Like – The Velvet Club
Bass God – Last Dinosaurs
Dinosaurs – Ruby Fields
Everybody Talks – Asha Jefferies
Go Slowly – Kilns
Having you – The world of birds
First Light – Yorke
Be Here Now – Basement
Monster – Hands Like Houses
Only Friend – Approachable Members of Your Local Community (Feat. Tamara & the Dreams)
Salt eyes – Middle Kids
Guiding Light – Mumford & Sons
All the Things We Do – WHARVES
Jackie – Eliza & The Delusionals
When We’re in Fitzroy – Gretta Ray
Lady Blue – Emily Wurramara
Father Said – Thelma Plum
OG Luv Kush pt. 2 – Kaiit
Churchyard – AURORA
1999 – Charli XCX & Troye Sivan
Giants – Tia Gostelow
Change – KG
Dancing’s Not A Crime – Panic! at the Disco
Everybody But You – Thundamentals
