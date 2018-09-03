SYN 90.7
GET EXCITED! GET SURPRISED! GET A RAP! GET A PARTY! GET CEREAL! – 3rd September 2018
This morning on Get Cereal Monday with Kelly, Cai and Ramae we threw a surprise party for Cai to celebrate a 13th birthday party missed many years ago. The studio was filled with balloons, streamers, love and fun! We hope you were able to celebrate along with us.
This week the team also gave their all in the first of many Get Cereal rap-offs! Each day has 15-30 seconds to freestyle rap on air. One team is eliminated each week by having the least amount of likes/comments/shares on their post so get liking!
Here’s the morning’s playlist:
Hawaiian Party – Cub Sport
Spring Has Sprung – Skeggs
Party Rock Anthem – LMFAO
Get The Party Started – P!nk
4 Deep In The Suburbs – KUDZAI
Helpless – Angie McMahon
After Hours- Josie Moon
Cigarettes – Tash Sultana
Mr La Di Da Di – Baker Boy
Uninvited – Mallrat
Capricorn – Pinkish Blu
September – Earth, Wind & Fire
Pity Party – Melanie Martinez
When We’re in Fitzroy – Gretta Ray
Forever and More – Nothing But Thieves
Party In The USA – Miley Cyrus
Fight For Your Right – Beastie Boys
Rejects – 5 Seconds of Summer
5,6,7,8 – Steps
Like It’s Her Birthday – Good Charlotte
White Rose – Tkay Maidza
In Love – khai dreams
I Have A Hole In My Tooth (And My Dentist is Shut) – Dodie
Dam Loyal – Eves Karydas
We Are The Champions – Queen
Honey Bee- The Kooks
Africa – TOTO
Wake Me Up When September Ends- Greenday
Rush – Camikaze
Sarah Thomas
September 3rd 2018Read more by Sarah Thomas
