GET EXCITED! GET SURPRISED! GET A RAP! GET A PARTY! GET CEREAL! – 3rd September 2018

This morning on Get Cereal Monday with Kelly, Cai and Ramae we threw a surprise party for Cai to celebrate a 13th birthday party missed many years ago. The studio was filled with balloons, streamers, love and fun! We hope you were able to celebrate along with us.

This week the team also gave their all in the first of many Get Cereal rap-offs! Each day has 15-30 seconds to freestyle rap on air. One team is eliminated each week by having the least amount of likes/comments/shares on their post so get liking!

Here’s the morning’s playlist:

Hawaiian Party – Cub Sport

Spring Has Sprung – Skeggs

Party Rock Anthem – LMFAO

Get The Party Started – P!nk

4 Deep In The Suburbs – KUDZAI

Helpless – Angie McMahon

After Hours- Josie Moon

Cigarettes – Tash Sultana

Mr La Di Da Di – Baker Boy

Uninvited – Mallrat

Capricorn – Pinkish Blu

September – Earth, Wind & Fire

Pity Party – Melanie Martinez

When We’re in Fitzroy – Gretta Ray

Forever and More – Nothing But Thieves

Party In The USA – Miley Cyrus

Fight For Your Right – Beastie Boys

Rejects – 5 Seconds of Summer

5,6,7,8 – Steps

Like It’s Her Birthday – Good Charlotte

White Rose – Tkay Maidza

In Love – khai dreams

I Have A Hole In My Tooth (And My Dentist is Shut) – Dodie

Dam Loyal – Eves Karydas

We Are The Champions – Queen

Honey Bee- The Kooks

Africa – TOTO

Wake Me Up When September Ends- Greenday

Rush – Camikaze