Harry and Meghan are coming to Melbourne.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will visit the nation’s sporting capital next month during their trip to Australia for his Invictus Games, Kensington Palace has confirmed.

Harry and Meghan will jet into Melbourne on October 18, attending a handful of royal engagements focusing on youth leadership, and environmental and conservation efforts.

The prince and his new wife will arrive Australia on October 16 for their first major overseas tour as a married couple, opening the Games in Sydney, before heading to Dubbo, meeting with drought-affected farmers, and spending a night at Queensland’s famous Fraser Island.

Credit: Harry and Meghan will visit Fraser Island during their tour of Australia, Credit: Rhain, CC.

Harry and Meghan will also travel to New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga before returning to London.

The royal newlyweds will spend most of their time in Sydney, but don’t stress, there’s sure to be plenty of chances to catch a glimpse of the couple during their Melbourne day trip.

The Invictus Games – created by Harry in 2015 – is a Paralympics-style event, in which wounded, injured or sick veterans and serving military compete in sports such as wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball, and indoor rowing.

The Games will be held in Sydney from October 20 to 29, with 500 competitors from 18 nations set to take part.

Jayden Forster

September 11th 2018
