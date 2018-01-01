Anyone 12-25 can make radio, TV, digital media or work behind the scenes at SYN.

THE FIRST STEP – is to come to our monthly SYN info session for new volunteers. Fill out the RSVP form at the bottom of the page

No prior experience necessary – We offer training courses in radio, TV and Screen.

As a volunteer, you can:

Present or produce a radio or TV program (Join an existing program or pitch your own!)

Write reviews, editorials and online features

Apply for our volunteer leadership team

Work on event and admin projects

Contribute to technical and IT maintenance

Start by coming to our next info session. RSVP below or click here for the Under 18 only session (parents are always welcome)

Please note: You can only participate in SYN if you are between the ages of 12-25.