Getting regional high schoolers to succeed during COVID

The Regional Education Support Network (RESN) is a not-for-profit that provides free, online tutoring for regional and remote students.

Xenia caught up with Head of Tutoring, Jun Kim to see how students in regional and remote areas are going during COVID-19.

The Happydemic is a podcast from SYN focusing on sharing the good things that young people are doing during the Coronavirus Pandemic. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts from and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram; @TheHappydemic

Dylan Storer

July 13th 2020
