SYN Podcasts
Getting regional high schoolers to succeed during COVID
The Regional Education Support Network (RESN) is a not-for-profit that provides free, online tutoring for regional and remote students.
Xenia caught up with Head of Tutoring, Jun Kim to see how students in regional and remote areas are going during COVID-19.
Listen to the full podcast here.
