Gilmore Girls: The Revival Recap – Episode 1: Winter

Welcome to Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life! This is the first in our series of recaps – Episode 1: Winter! It’s so exciting to be back in Stars Hollow! Join us to for an in depth review of the first episode where we examine the individual plot lines of the three Gilmore girls Lorelai, Rory and Emily and answer the big questions: Who’s ended up with who? Whats going on with the lighting in Lorelai’s kitchen? Who on earth is Paul and what’s going on with the phone reception in Stars Hollow?

Originally aired: 05.01.2017

Hosts: Gill Langford and Merryn McDonnell

January 18th 2017
