Join us for our review of the second episode of Gilmore Girls A Year in the Life – Spring! It’s spring in Stars Hollow and everyone is on the cusp of a breakdown. Lorelai and Emily are in therapy together, Rory gets stalked by Sandy Says and Luke gets trapped into franchising his diner. Throw in a visit to Chilton with Paris Geller and what could possibly go wrong?

Originally Aired: 12.01.17

Hosts: Gill Langford and Merryn McDonnell