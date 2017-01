Join us for our review of the third episode of Gilmore Girls A Year in the Life – Summer! Hang out with your fave Gilmores by the pool, experience the highs and lows of Stars Hollow The Musical including everyone’s favourite line of the episode, Carol King’s cameo and check out Jess’ biceps. Bringing you the deets and discussion on all important things Gilmore!

Originally Aired: 19.01.17

Hosts: Gillian Langford and Merryn McDonnell