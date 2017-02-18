Gilmore Girls: The Revival Recap – Episode 4: Fall

In Fall, the final episode of the Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life series (and the final of our Revival Recap series too), Lorelai, Rory and Emily sail off into Happily Ever After land. Well, sort of.

We learn where Emily moves to (hint hint, it’s not in Connecticut!), see her kick some D.A.R. butt and take a whaling museum by storm (while having a whale of a time!!). Lorelai begins her journey on the PCT, shakes up her life and marries someone! (Could it be Luke?! You’ll have to listen to our recap to find out!) Finally Rory says goodbye to Logan and begins her career as an author, writing the story of her and Lorelai. I gush!!

But what are the final four words of the entire series? What is the controversial cliffhanger that Gilmore fans have been talking about?! How does it all end?! Tune in now and find out!!

Originally aired: 26/01/2017.

Hosts: Gill Langford and Merryn McDonnell.