The Glam Gizmo – Episode 7 Season Finale!

Episode Seven of The Glam Gizmo is now live on all streaming services.

As the final installment to the story, the stakes are the highest that they have ever been and this episodes promises to deliver a send-off that you won’t be able to forget.

The end is here, but the moment has been prepared for.

Violet has been given an impossible choice to make as the whole of reality lies on her shoulders.

But two old rival elders of the celestial realm have other things on their mind.

The episode stars the recurring cast of monster hunters that we have seen form together over Season One, including Chloe Towan as Violet, AJ Winters as Lucy, Luke Peverelle as Casper and Anna Faye as Yodalin.

The story also features Nick Barker Pendree as the elusive and powerful Mandrake, a creature jumping between realities and the megalomaniac villainous Exodus Chaos.

We would like to take the time too to thank everybody who has been supporting the series thus far.

The feedback, love and messages received by listeners has been overwhelming and has encouraged us to only create more.

As we move forward, we’re hoping that a second season will be on the cards, so keep an eye out for more information arriving soon.

In the meantime, please enjoy the episode finale and share your thoughts with us!

Episode One – The Strings That Pull

As Max paves his way through monotony, dishes and bills, he is confronted by a Boltizor, a horrific man with characteristics of a snake, who is harvesting human skin and organs for his malevolent master plan. After meeting Lucy, they band together to put an end to the unearthly occurrences with a few bizarre predicaments they face along the way.

Cast:

Max (Clint Facey), Lucy (AJ Winters), Mrs. Clancy (Amanda Buckley), Quentin (Tasso Doherty), Boltizor (Anthony Bradshaw), Bomble / The Soup of the Day (Michael Langan), News Reporter (Tom Parry), Scientist (Marcie Di Bartolomeo) and Oliver Keppell (Stefan Bradley)

Episode Two – The Soul Collector

Max and Lucy’s long evening takes them to a haunted house on a hill in Fitzroy, where a young woman named Violet is guarding a secret.

Cast:

Max (Clint Facey), Lucy (AJ Winters), Violet (Chloe Towan), Croaky (Jack Moon), Mysterious Man (Michael Langan)

Episode Three – The Thick Of It

Yodalin’s life is turned upside when she’s offered the job of a lifetime, but as she soon finds out, the consequences may be more severe than she realised.

Cast:

Yodalin (Anna Faye), Daniel (John Rankin Molden), Casper (Luke Peverelle), Mrs. Ellis (Grace Du Prie), Bianca (Leah Addison), Waiter (Alex Gilbert)

Episode Four – The Embers That Shine So Bright

Melbourne spirals into a deep fatigue as a light as bright as the sun keeps the city in eternal daytime and it’s up to Lucy, Violet and Casper to save the day.

Cast:

Lucy (AJ Winters), Violet (Chloe Towan), Casper (Luke Peverelle), Yodalin (Anna Faye, Radio Presenter (Tom Parry), Mysterious Man (Michael Langan)

Episode Five – Missing Piece

Young Australian writer Christina Lockwood is sought after by the elusive Genesis Serenity who sends her on a mission to find the hidden pieces of a device known as the Keppell Machine…

Cast:

Christina Lockwood (Monique Warren), Quentin (Tasso Doherty), Oscar (David Hennessy), Lucy Thomson (AJ Winters), Genesis Serenity (Michael Langan), Violet (Chloe Towan), Yodalin Smythe (Anna Faye), Professor Paradox (Tom Denham), Jaspe Sandeers (Adam Lofthouse), Linda (Lara Bianca Pilcher), Father (Sam Hargreaves), Mother (Claire Pearson)

Episode Six – The Monsters of Melbourne

The team are in disarray as they each try to cope with a life facing new monsters on a weekly basis, but the situation doesn’t get any better for Lucy and Casper when they discover that Flinders Street Station has been taken over by giant vampirific spiders.

Which is only the beginning as Violet finds a nest of the same spiders in a downtown warehouse, but she is visiting there on a very different agenda.

As forces align and the battle draws closer, the celestial beings grow worrisome, for a deadly decision must be made before the night is over.

Cast:

Lucy (AJ Winters), Violet (Chloe Towan), Casper (Luke Peverelle), Yodalin (Anna Faye), Exodus Chaos (Adam Lofthouse), Genesis Serenity (Michael Langan), Roger, (Alex Gilbert), Mandrake (Nick Barker Pendree), Croaky (Jack Moon), Professor Paradox (Tom Denham)

